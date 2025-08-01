A Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Daniel Pritchard, of Blaencynon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
The 39-year-old admitted a charge of failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February by failing to attend unpaid work on 4 May and failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 27 June and on 4 July.
Magistrates fined Pritchard £40.
He must also pay £60 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.