A Llangeitho man has been banned from the road for repeat offending after being caught driving while using a mobile phone in Aberystwyth.
Jordan William Michael Shepherd, of Pantybeudy Hall, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 February.
The 24-year-old had pleaded not guilty to driving while using a mobile phone on Primrose Hill on 20 April last year but was found guilty in his absence at a hearing on 11 January.
Shepherd was disqualified from driving for six months “due to repeat offending.”
He was also fined £60.
Shepherd must also pay costs of £300 and a £16 surcharge.