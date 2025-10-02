A Llangeitho woman will be sentenced later this month after admitting twice assaulting a man.
Elan Evans, of Hendre Fawr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Jason Green in Llangeitho on both 18 January and 2 March this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Evans is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 22 October and was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.