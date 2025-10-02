A Llangeitho woman will be sentenced later this month after admitting twice assaulting a man.

Elan Evans, of Hendre Fawr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Jason Green in Llangeitho on both 18 January and 2 March this year.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Evans is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 22 October and was remanded on conditional bail until that date.