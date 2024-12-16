A Llangoedmor man will stand trial next year after denying a charge of failing to provide a specimen of urine to police.
William Nickson, of The Caravan, Coedmor Wood, Croes y Llan Lle, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
The 49-year-old pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine for a laboratory test at Cardigan on 9 November.
Nickson is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 February next year.
Magistrates remanded him on unconditional bail until that hearing date.