A Felinfach builder who dumped asbestos at a Cardigan car park has been fined a total of £400 by magistrates.
Ashley Ciminera, of 30 Bryn Salem, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 15 May.
The 37-year-old, trading as AMC General Builders & Roofing, pleaded guilty at a hearing on 29 April to two charges of dumping asbestos on Morgan Street Car Park in Cardigan on or before 26 May 2023 without an environmental permit.
Two other charges relating to the unauthorised depositing of material were withdrawn following Ciminera’s guilty pleas.
Ciminera was fined £200 for each offence.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £150 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £160.