A 68-year-old man will be sentenced later this month after admitting assaulting a woman in Cardigan.
Raymond Fisher, of 16 Pentridge Close, Nythe, Swindon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ on 7 May.
The 68-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Suzanne Dlucik at Hilltop Way, Parcllyn, on 21 August 2021.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options probation report to be prepared ahead of sentencing.
Fisher is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date.