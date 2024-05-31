A Llangoedmor man who drove with both cannabis and ketamine in his system has been banned from the road for three years.
James Burgess, of Nythfa, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 May.
The court heard that the 34-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A484 in Cardigan on 3 December last year.
Tests showed that Burgess had both ketamine and cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Burgess from driving for 36 months and handed him a community order to include 60 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.
Burgess must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.