A Llangwyryfon man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to cocaine possession and driving without insurance in Aberystwyth.
Gareth Joseph, of Tangaer, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 16 January.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of 0.28g of cocaine on Portland Street in Aberystwyth on 11 October last year.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without insurance in Aberystwyth on the same day.
Magistrates handed Joseph a fine of £120 and endorsed his driving licence with six penalty points.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
