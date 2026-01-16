On a very ordinary Sunday afternoon I, alongside nearly 300 other 'Ceredigion Cretins', take my seat at Aberystwyth Arts Centre to witness something extraordinary - Robin Hood by the Aberystwyth Wardens.
There is palpable anticipation as Elinor Powell's brilliant band perform a medley of the forthcoming musical numbers. The audience dutifully clap along before the curtain rises and it's on with the show.
Although Richard Cheshire is not playing the dame this year, his directorial brilliance is evident from the off, and his unmistakable dulcet tones are a comforting epilogue through the guise of Major Oak.
Donna Richards (Evergreen) is the glue that holds the storyline together, and we meet the eponymous Robin (played by the ever present and effervescent Alex Neil) at the earliest opportunity. Miri Llwyd dazzles as Maid Marian and is certainly more girl boss than defenceless maiden, which proves to make a refreshing change.
Julie McNicholls Vale sparkles with a cheeky turn as Miss Much, while Sion Wyn provides oodles of light relief as Daf the Daft.
The boo recipients are Nathan Guy (Sheriff Of Nottingham) and his 'mummy', Morgana (Theresa Jones), who display the perfect blend of ghastliness and vulnerability.
The star of the show is undoubtedly 'panto royalty', Ioan Guile. In the absence of his partner in crime, Richard Cheshire, he raises his game to the max and produces a masterclass as Friar Tuck.
Having a live band accompany the performance is a real treat, which we should never take for granted. The group numbers in particular really do hit the mark, each expertly choreographed by Charlotte Davies.
Rumour has it that there are a few tickets left for the remaining performances [the show ends on 24 January]. If you get a chance, go, because as the final song of the night reminds us, there really is 'Something About This Night!'
Review by Alan Rock.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.