Palé Hall near Bala has curated a contemporary art exhibition, Earth & Memory, to be launched with an exclusive open evening on Saturday, 31 January.
The exhibition will remain on display until 28 February for guests and visitors to experience the evolving relationship between fine art, historic architecture and landscape. Showcasing the work of five acclaimed artists - Jo-anna Duncalf, Meri Wells, Garry Turner, Simon Goss RCA and Debbie Baxter - the exhibition brings together varied practices rooted in craftsmanship, material exploration and a strong sense of place.
Jo-anna Duncalf, an Aberystwyth-based ceramic artist, is known for refined sculptural forms that explore balance, light and surface. Her work sits harmoniously within Palé Hall’s interiors, reflecting the quiet elegance of the building.
Meri Wells brings a contemporary, expressive approach to her work, drawing inspiration from landscape, memory and subtle emotional movement. Her pieces introduce moments of softness and reflection within Palé’s historic spaces. Garry Turner, a North Wales-based ceramic sculptor, creates tactile, surreal hand-built figures that explore individuality, expression and organic texture, introducing a playful yet thought-provoking presence throughout the exhibition.
Simon Goss RCA, a Swansea-based artist, presents richly textured still-life paintings inspired by natural forms, including studies of mussel shells and conkers. His work explores themes of memory, surface and quiet observation through a highly tactile painterly approach.
Debbie Baxter, a North Wales-based artist whose work is internationally collected, draws inspiration from the wild waterways of Snowdonia. Her fluid, expressive works capture the movement, texture and energy of the natural world.
Installed throughout the Hotel interiors, Gallery and event spaces, the exhibition creates an immersive visual journey across the estate, encouraging guests to explore the artworks across multiple environments and to return throughout the season as light, atmosphere and mood continue to shift.
All artworks featured in the exhibition will be available for private purchase.
