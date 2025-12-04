A Llwyndafydd man is set to be sentenced in Crown Court on New Year’s Eve after appearing in court to plead guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Miles Ames, of Llwynsilio, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 December.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of 1.3kg of cannabis with intent to supply in Llwyndafydd on 8 October 2022.
Ames is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 31 December.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
