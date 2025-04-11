A Llangwyryfon woman has been handed a community order by magistrates after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Anne Thomson, of 5 Dolwyre, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting Pc Thomas in Aberystwyth on 22 January this year.
Thomson also admitted a charge of resisting a police officer during the same incident.
Magistrates handed Thomson a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work as well as up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
She was also ordered to pay £75 in compensation.
Thomson must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.