A Llangybi man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to driving while more than four times the legal drink-drive limit.
Tomos Cope, of 2 Rhydlanfair, Ceincoed Bungalows, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The court heard that the 33-year-old was stopped while driving on the A485 at Alltwalis on Boxing Day last year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Cope had 142 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Cope will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 5 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail and handed an interim driving ban.