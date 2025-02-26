An 87-year-old Llanidloes man has been fined for driving without due care and attention and failing to report an accident.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 26 February that Mansell John Butt, of 65 Caegwyn, was driving a Honda Civic on the B4518 towards Llanidloes on 210 October last year.
The court heard that a collision occurred with Ford Focus which left both cars samaged.
Butt pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to report an accident to police.
A separate charge of failing to stop after an accident was dismissed.
Magistrates fined Butt £80 and handed him six penalty points.
He must also pay £110 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.