A Llanidloes man who was caught on dashcam footage “continually driving on the right-hand side of a narrow mountain road” in Powys has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 19 June that Warren Lloyd of 12 Coed y Llan was captured in footage driving a Suzuki Swace on the B4518 between Llanidloes and Machynlleth on 25 August last year.
The court heard that the 60-year-old was “continually driving on the right-hand side of a narrow mountain road around bends before then overtaking on a left- hand bend.”
Lloyd pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and was fined £80, handed five penalty points and must pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.