A Llanidloes man has been made the subject of a four year stalking protection order by magistrates after a court heard it was “necessary to protect the victim.”
Welshpool Magistrates’ Court heard on 19 May that an application was made for a stalking protection order for Steven Daniel Jerman, of Maesbury House, 7 Oak Street.
The court heard that the order was necessary as Jerman “had carried out acts associated with stalking” and that he “poses a risk associated with stalking to another person and there is reasonable cause to believe the proposed order is necessary to protect another from such a risk.”
The order includes a range of conditions, including mental health assessments.
He must also pay £284 costs.
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