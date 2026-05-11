Don’t miss the final few days of Tŷ'r Cwiltiau in Llanidloes.
The Welsh Heritage Quilters latest exhibition, Tŷ'r Cwiltiau (House of Quilts), runs until 25 May at the Minerva Arts Centre.
In the lead-up to the exhibition, members were kept busy preparing and installing their work, transforming the gallery into a vibrant showcase of textile art.
This year’s exhibition focuses on variations of the historic Log Cabin patchwork design, a pattern with roots stretching from ancient Egyptian textiles to 19th-century Britain and America.
During the American Civil War, the block became associated with President Abraham Lincoln, and folklore suggests certain colour arrangements may even have carried coded messages along the Underground Railroad.
Visitors to the exhibition will see a wide range of interpretations of this enduring design, from contemporary machine quilting to the painstaking traditional Welsh hand quilting for which the region is renowned.
Continuing the housing theme, the exhibition also features a fabric “row” of terraced houses complete with detailed interior scenes.
Sustainability is another key element of this year’s show, with members exhibiting work created from repurposed fabrics, demonstrating how heritage craft can respond creatively to modern environmental concerns.
A special highlight of this exhibition is a retrospective display celebrating the work of life member Pauline (Polly) Meads. For more than 60 years, Polly has taught textile techniques and judged competitions, influencing generations of quilters. Though she has recently moved to live nearer her family, her contribution to the Welsh quilting community remains deeply valued.
The free exhibition, which opened to the public on 25 April runs until Monday, 25 May. The exhibition is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm.
“All are warmly invited to attend this celebration of textile heritage, craftsmanship and creativity,” an exhibition spokesperson said.
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