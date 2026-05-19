Fire crews from across mid Wales rushed to the scene of a farm fire on Monday evening.
At 6.56pm on Monday, 18 May fire crews from Llanidloes, Newtown, Llandrindod Wells and Aberystwyth Fire Stations were mobilised to the blaze in Llanidloes.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crews responded to a fire involving one agricultural building, measuring approximately 10 metres by 4 metres. Crews utilised two main jets, two hose reel jets and small gear to extinguish the fire.
"The turntable ladder appliance from Aberystwyth Fire Station was used to remove slates and timbers from the roof of the building.
"Crews were supported by the attendance of the water bowser appliance from Llandrindod Wells Fire Station, capable of supplying 8,000 litres of water at a time.
"The building was totally destroyed by the fire. The crews left the scene at 12.12am on Tuesday, 19 May."
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