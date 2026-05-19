A Llanidloes-based charity needs more trustees and volunteers with a passion for heritage and textiles.
The Quilt Association, which is based at, and owns, the Minerva Arts Centre, is in a period of growth after being awarded funding last year by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to increase capacity, support organisational stability and future-proof the quilt collection.
It is currently run by a small Board of volunteer trustees and is keen to recruit more, as well as more volunteers to help care for the collection, organise and mount exhibitions and welcome visitors.
The charity is actively seeking to broaden the diversity of our Board and encourages applications from individuals currently under-represented in the arts and heritage sector and is particularly interested in hearing from younger people. No board experience is necessary.
The deadline for trustee applications is 15 June.
Volunteers welcome any time! See https://www.quilt.org.uk/volunteer.
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