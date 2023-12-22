A Llanilar man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after pleading guilty to drink driving.
David Jones, of Rose Cottage, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 20 December.
The court heard that the 53-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Ford Mondeo at Cysgod y Bryn in Southgate on 4 December.
Tests showed Jones had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 36 months and handed him a £307 fine.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £123 surcharge.