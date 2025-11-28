A Llanilar man has been remanded in custody charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Christopher Wylde, of Bwthyn Glanllyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
The 31-year-old is charged with raping a woman in Llanilar on 1 September.
He is also charged with raping a woman in Llanilar on 9 September, and another charge of raping a woman on 20 November.
Wylde is also charged with sexual assault of a woman in Llanilar on 20 November.
Wylde did not enter a plea to any of the charges.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 23 December.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
