A Llanllwni man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drink driving.
John Philip Pugh, of Ffynnon Ddrain, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 February.
The court heard that the 56-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Honda CR-V at Drefach on Saturday, 3 February.
Roadside and police station breath test showed that Pugh had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Pugh from driving for 12 months.
Pugh was also handed a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.