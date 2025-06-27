A Llanon man has been banned from the road for more than three years after appearing in court to plead guilty to drink driving.
David Deakin, of 37 Cylch Peris, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
The court heard that the 45-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Citreon C4 on the A487 at Aberystwyth on 10 June this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Deakin had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Deakin from driving for 40 months and handed him a fine of £120.
Deakin must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £48.
