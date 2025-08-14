A Llanon woman has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving in an Aberystwyth car park.
Trinity Tofani-Smith, of The Green, Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 August.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped while behind the wheel of a vehicle in Upper Park Avenue car park in Aberystwyth on 6 February this year.
Roadside and laboratory testing showed that Tofani-Smith had cannabis in her blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Tofani-Smith from driving for 36 months and handed her a fine of £120.
She was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
