A Llanon woman has been banned from the road for 22 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath to police.
Samantha Hughes, of 59 Stad Craig Ddu, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis to police at Cardigan police station on 21 January this year.
Magistrates disqualified Hughes from driving for 22 months and handed her a 12 month community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
