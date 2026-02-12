An Aberystwyth man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to assaulting two women in Cardigan.
Justin McFee, of 34 High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 11 February.
The 29-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to assaulting Lily Crane and Amanda Williams in Cardigan on 11 November last year but changed his plea to guilty at a hearing on 22 January.
Magistrates handed McFee a 12 month community order to include drug rehabilitation and up to 20 days of rehabilitation actitivites.
McFee was also handed a fine of £100.
He was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation to each victim and prosecution costs of £200.
McFee was also made the subject of a restraining order.
