A Llanon woman has been banned from the road for 14 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to drink driving.
Buddug Cass, of Min y Mor, Stryd yr Eglwys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 November.
The court heard that the 71-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Ford Fiesta on Fourth Avenue in Penparcau on 19 October this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Cass had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Cass from driving for 14 months and handed her a fine of £270.
She must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £108.