A Llanybydder man has been banned from the road for 14 months by magistrates after pleading guilty to a drug driving charge.
Ryan Jones, of 3 Cysgod-y-Cwm, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped while driving on Heol Hathren in Lampeter on 4 December last year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Jones had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Jones also admitted a separate charge of driving without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 14 months and fined him a total of £240.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim service of £96.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.