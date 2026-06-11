A Lampeter man caught drug driving for the fourth time in nine years has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Matthew Lixton, of North Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The court heard that Lixton was stopped while driving on Abergavenny Road, Llanfoist on 27 December.
Tests showed that Lixton had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
The court heard that Lixton had four previous convictions for drug driving in the last nine years.
Magistrates handed Lixton a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months and banned him from driving for four years.
The sentence was suspended because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Lixton must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
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