A Llanybydder learner driver who drove while uninsured and not displaying L plates has been banned from the road for three months by magistrates.
Alexandru Gorovei, of 4 Albion Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 May.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 207 on the A485 between Llanybydder and Llanllwni on 19 August last year while holding just a provisional licence and not displaying L plates.
He also admitted that the car was uninsured at the time.
Gorovei was disqualified from driving by magistrates for three months.
He was also fined £493 and must pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £197.
No costs were ordered due to “strong mitigation” the court heard.