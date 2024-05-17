A Llanybydder learner driver who drove while uninsured and not displaying L plates has been banned from the road for three months by magistrates.

Alexandru Gorovei, of 4 Albion Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 May.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 207 on the A485 between Llanybydder and Llanllwni on 19 August last year while holding just a provisional licence and not displaying L plates.

He also admitted that the car was uninsured at the time.

Gorovei was disqualified from driving by magistrates for three months.

He was also fined £493 and must pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £197.

No costs were ordered due to “strong mitigation” the court heard.