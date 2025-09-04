A Llanybydder man has appeared in court to plead guilty to driving while disqualified in a car with no MOT and no insurance.
Robin Wealleans, of Llwyndrissi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 September.
The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Bridge Street in Lampeter on 9 July this year.
Checks showed that the car did not have a valid MOT certificate, and that no insurance was in place.
Magistrates adjourned the case and Wealleans is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.