A Llanybydder man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny charges of assault and using violence to enter a premises.
Steven Williams, of 2 Troed y Bryn, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 27 August.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Rhian Lewis at Llansawel, Llandeilo on 8 February this year.
He also denied using violence to secure entry to premises on the same day.
Williams is due to stand trial on the charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
