Theatr Felinfach has announced its new programme in the run up to Christmas.
The Great British Bake Off Musical by brand-new Lampeter company, Saunders Stage Production is on 12 and 13 September. Whether you’re a fan of the show or simply love a good musical, this is truly a theatrical treat for the senses.
Raising questions about our relationship with nature and minoritised languages, Pan Elo’r Adar by Rhiannon Mair and Steffan Phillips on 17 September is a hopeful theatre production that encourages us to act for the sake of the future.
A concert celebrating 50 years of Cylch Meithrin Talgarreg takes place on 20 September, with performances from Talgarreg Primary School, Aled Wyn Davies, Bois y Rhedyn and more.
Theatr Felinfach’s Performing Schools present Y Gêm, a piece devised by members, on 27 September. Are you ready to play?
Cwmni Theatr Bara Caws’ translation of Yasmin Reza’s ‘Le Dieu du Carnage’ – Llanast! by Gareth Miles is on 20 November.
In this ‘comedy of manners, without the manners,’ the civilised veneer soon slips and carnage ensues! English precis will be available.
Theatr Felinfach’s Welsh Christmas panto follows at the end of the year, with performances from 8–13 December (not 9).
Celebrate Christmas in style with 50 Shêds o Santa Clôs on 19 December with Rhys Taylor and the band. There will be amazing bilingual tunes and mash-ups and will certainly put you in the festive spirit.
Before all that, Theatr Felinfach will host a Macmillan Coffee Morning on 26 September at 11am.
For tickets and further information take a look on Theatr Felinfach’s website theatrfelinfach.cymru or contact the Box Office on 01570 470697 or [email protected]
You can also keep up to date with by following them on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram by searching for Theatr Felinfach.
