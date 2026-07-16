A Llanybydder driver has pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood to police.
Ryan Passenger, of Hafan Deg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 July.
The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood to police in Aberystwyth on 28 July.
He also denied a charge of driving without insurance on the A482 at Cwmann on 27 July.
Passenger is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing on 23 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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