A Drefach Felindre man who twice assaulted a woman in Newcastle Emlyn will be sentenced next month.

Ricky Harrison, of 52 Parc Puw, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating a woman in Newcastle Emlyn on 28 March and 16 April this year.

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Harrison is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.

He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.