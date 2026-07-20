A Drefach Felindre man who twice assaulted a woman in Newcastle Emlyn will be sentenced next month.
Ricky Harrison, of 52 Parc Puw, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating a woman in Newcastle Emlyn on 28 March and 16 April this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Harrison is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.