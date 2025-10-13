Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Dolgellau.
The incident was not reported to police, but they have been made aware of a video circulating online showing an assault on a male at the crossroads of Arran Road and Smithfield Street on the evening of 6 October.
Following a review of the footage, officers have arrested a male on suspicion of wounding. He has been released on conditional bail while investigation continue.
North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses so if you were in the area or have any information to share with them, please contact them quoting reference 25000833505.
