A Penparcau man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny an assault in Aberystwyth.
Kyzah Turner, 27 Cae Job, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 10 October.
The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to assaulting Asad Pourdawood in Aberystwyth on 9 October.
Turner did plead guilty to possession of 0.6g of cannabis, and possession of 0.65g of cocaine in Aberystwyth on the same day.
Turner is due to stand trial on the assault charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.
He will be sentenced for the drug possession charges at the conclusion of the trial.
Turner was remanded on conditional bail – including a nightly curfew - until the trial date.
