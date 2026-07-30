A Llanybydder man caught driving while using a mobile phone has avoided a driving ban as a court heard he would lose his home and job.
Adrian-Marian Tudor, of 32 Heol y Gaer, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to driving on the A482 while using a mobile phone on 8 February this year.
Magistrates handed Tudor six penalty points but did not disqualify him under the totting procedure after hearing that he would lose his job and home if disqualified.
The court also heard it would have an impact on his family as the only driver.
Magistrates fined Tudor £533.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £130 as well as a surcharge of £213.
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