An Aberystwyth store has officially re-opened in a new location following a move to the former Lloyds Pharmacy building.
The Works moved from its former home in Terrace Road and has re-opened on North Parade on 30 July.
The company said the move “marks an exciting new chapter for the brand in the town.”
Mike Docherty, Store Manager at The Works, Aberystwyth, said: “As store Manager, I’m really proud that we’ve created a space where everyone can discover great-value books, crafts and activities, and enjoy those all-important moments of creativity and play.
Debbie Jamieson, Chief People and Retail Officer at The Works, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome customers to our new store, where families can enjoy even more great-value books, crafts, and activities.”
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