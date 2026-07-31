A Dyfed-Powys Police dog saved a missing woman’s life - just three months into his service - after finding her in a large woodland area during a medical emergency.
Police received a call at around 11.30pm on Saturday, 11 July after a woman went missing from her home in the Haverfordwest area of Pembrokeshire.
Officers were quickly dispatched and a started to search the area.
Kaos, a German shepherd from the dog section, joined his handler in the search for the woman.
Concerns were heightened after officers were told that the missing woman may have taken a large amount medication with her and the search area included a large woodland.
Kaos used their recent training to track the woman for around half a mile, before leading his handler into a large woodland.
They found the woman in deep shrubbery under some trees as she was having a medical emergency.
The officer with Kaos alerted the rest of the team and carried out lifesaving first aid until the Ambulance service arrived.
Paramedics took over her care and she was taken to hospital.
Kaos’ handler said: “I’m so proud of him.
“He’s picked up his training incredibly well and he did brilliantly in the search.
“The woman was in deep shrubbery, and I don’t think we would have found her without Kaos tracking her into the woods.
“He’s only been licenced since April, so this was a great result so soon into his service.
“He’s become a really valued member of our team and I’m sure he’ll do plenty more great work in his career.”
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