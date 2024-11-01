A Llanybydder man has been remanded in custody charged with assault and intentional strangulation of a woman in Aberystwyth.
Mathew Williams, of 1 Fisherman’s Cottages, Station Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 30 October.
The 34-year-old is charged with assault and intentional strangulation of Mary Jones in Bath Street on 14 October.
He is further charged with two counts of sending offensive or menacing messages on 14 and 16 October.
Williams is next due to appear before Aberystwyth magistrates on 27 November.