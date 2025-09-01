A Llanybydder man has been remanded in custody by magistrates charged with possession of two knives along with assault and using threatening behaviour in a separate incident.
Michael Barrow, of Hafen Deg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 August.
The 57-year-old is accused of possessing two Stanley knives in Llanybydder on 21 July this year.
No plea was entered on the charge, but Barrow did plead not guilty to other charges of assault by beating and using abusive or threatening behaviour, both towards Paul Atkinson in Carmarthen on 18 July.
Barrow is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 19 September.
Barrow was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.
