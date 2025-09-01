A Llanon electrician has been jailed for six years following a sexual assault on a woman.
Nicholas Dylan Edwards, 55, of Ty Meira, Stryd yr Eglwys, Llanon, appeared before Swansea Crown Court after previously being convicted at trial for sexual assault, but had been aquitted of other matters.
Judge Huw Rees said that, having heard all the evidence at trial, "the suspicion that something had been put into her [the complainant's] drink to stupefy her is at a high level" but said he could not be sure to the criminal standard that this was the case.
Edwards took advantage of the woman when she passed out or fell asleep at his property after they had both been drinking alcohol on the night of 28 December.
The victim said at trial that "one moment" she was drinking a mouthful of wine and then she didn't remember anything until waking up in pain and finding the defendant assaulting her.
Ian Ibrahim, for Edwards, said alcohol was a feature of the case and the defendant had used his time on remand constructively, completing courses and acting as a "reading mentor" for other inmates. The barrister said custody would likely mean the loss of Edwards' home and livelihood.
The judge said whether the woman was "voluntarily intoxicated or involuntarily intoxicated" she had been unaware of what was happening to her and was "particularly vulnerable".
He also accepted "without hesitation" that there was another side to Edwards’ character, and said he also accepted that at the time of the offence Edwards had been lonely, depressed, and separated from his family.
Edwards was sentenced to six years in prison, of which he will serve two-thirds of the sentence in custody before being released on licence.
Edwards will also be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.