A Drefach Felindre man has pleaded guilty to making more than 600 indecent images of children.
Richard Gallear, of 15 Ger Y Llan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 August.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to making a total of 638 indecent images of children in Llandysul and Carmarthenshire over a four and a half year span between 1 February 2022 and October 2024.
He pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images, including 206 images of the most serious category A, along with 205 category B images and 227 images of category C.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction, and Gallear is set to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 17 September.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that sentencing date.
