A Llanbadarn man who spread faeces over the door and CCTV camera of a police cell at Aberystwyth police station, blocked the toilet and urinated on the floor after being arrested for abusive behaviour at a GP clinic has been fined by magistrates.
Wayne Lewis, of Brynteg, Primrose Hill, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 August.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of using abusive behaviour at Ystwyth Primary Care Centre in Llanbadarn Fawr on 1 July.
He also admitted spreading faeces, blocking the toilet and urinating on the floor at Aberystwyth Police Station on the same day.
Lewis was fined a total of £240 and must pay £206 in compensation.
He must also pay £85 costs.
