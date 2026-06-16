Llanfair Art Exhibition will take place in Llanfair Clydogau Village Hall, Lampeter, from 9-12 July.
Admission is free, and the exhibition is open daily from 10am-6pm.
Eight local artists will exhibit their work, from pottery to oil paintings, felt-work to prints, woodwork and blacksmithing. Six core exhibitors will be joined by guest artists Mary Herbert, a painter of landscapes and animals, and Ruth Brace, The Gardening Artist, a mixed media artist and printmaker. Both artists are very much inspired by the local landscapes.
A warm welcome to all, with tea, coffee and a selection of homemade cakes to have during your visit to the hall (Postcode SA48 8LD).
Find more information about this year’s exhibition on Facebook and Instagram - ‘GrwpLlanfairClydogauGroup’.
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