A Llechryd man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny charges of assault and intentional strangulation.
Tom Long, of Glyn Bronydd, 2 Harries Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to assault and intentional strangulation in Cardigan on 26 August last year.
Long is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 30 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
