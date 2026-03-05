A Dol-y-Bont man has been handed a community order to include an alcohol ban after being found guilty of assault and criminal damage.
Philip Turner-Wright, of Bryndderwen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 4 March.
The 75-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting David Smith in Dol-y-Bont on 23 April last year and damaging a door on the same day, but was found guilty of both offences at trial in February.
He had already been found guilty of using threatening behaviour in Dol-y-Bont on 2 May last year.
Magistrates handed Turner-Wright a community order to include a 28 day alcohol ban and rehabilitation.
He must also pay a total of £400 compensation and £620 costs.
