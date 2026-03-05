TV history expert and author Graham Loveluck-Edwards is touring venues across Wales - including Ceredigion - to bring you stories about the bad guys from Welsh history. Ancient folk songs and tales of pirates, highwaymen, tyrants and murderers will demonstrate all the different ways we get our history.
Audiences who have seen this tour to date have given it rave reviews. Performances throughout west Wales include one in Aberystwyth and one in Cardigan. The ‘Worst Bad Guys in Welsh History’ tour is at Penparcau Hub on Friday, 20 March and the Guildhall in Cardigan on Friday, 7 April (both at 7pm).
Tickets for adults £12, children under 12 go free.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.