A Llechryd man has been fined by magistrates after admitting possession of cocaine and ketamine.
Justin McFee, of 42 Maes y Deri, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 May.
The 29-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in May to possession of a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of ketamine on 30 March this year.
Magistrates fined McFee a total of £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
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